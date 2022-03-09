Healthy food fun

After two canceled dates in January and February, the Fun & Healthy Cooking Adult Learning Zone Class was able to hold what would have been its third class, Healthy Crockpot Meals, March 3.

The event, sponsored by Madison Medical Center and the Madison County Health Department, has the goal to offer fun and healthy cooking classes for adults.

"We want to keep doing the things we like and eating the things we like," Madison County Health Department WIC Nutritionist Abigail Weekley said. "We just want to make them a little better. That is the goal. This month is national nutrition month. Their big thing this year is trying new things and experiencing different cultures."

Weekley prepared three Crockpot meals for the group, white chicken chili, Mexican casserole, and Zuppa Tocana, but instead of following the traditional recipes, she made substitutes in order to make them healthier.

Some of the tips shared included using skinless chicken, switching out cream cheese for yogurt and using turkey instead of beef.

The crowd was also challenged to try new things such as kale, quinoa, and Italian turkey sausage. Overall, the reviews were positive and many left saying they planned to use the tips and try these recipes.

Weekley also discussed tips for eating out and recent changes to food labels.

"The food label is the big one," Weekley said. "For one, they changed it last year. So there are a few things we need to keep our eye out for. The big one is the sugars. They separated natural sugars from added sugars which is huge because fruit is a natural sugar. We want those to be separated from table sugar or refined sugars."

Weekley said, the two big things you want to look for on food labels is added sugar and saturated fat.

"We process natural sugars a little different than refined sugars," Weekley said. "Diabetics for example are looking for the most fiber and the least amount of added sugars."

As for eating out, Weekley said, we all have busy lives and are looking for fast, easy and good tasting foods to fit into our routines.

"If you eat out, try to eat the chips or bread once your meal arrives," Weekley said. "Limit the amount of alcohol you drink. Alcohol tends to increase your appetite and provides calories without any nutrients."

Weekley said, when ordering, avoid terms on the menu such as batter-fried, pan-fried, buttered, creamed, crispy and breaded. She said to try and choose those foods only occasionally and in small portions.

"Beginning your meal with soup or salad is a good way to include more vegetables in your day," Weekley said. "Remember, it is okay to make special requests, just keep them simple. For example, ask for sauces on the side or replace french fries with a side salad or baked potato."

There is one more class scheduled in the Fun & Healthy Cooking Adult Learning Zone program. Foods from Around the World will be at 6 p.m, April 7, at the Madison County Health Department located at 105 Armory St.

MMC Marketing Manager Beth Simmons said, the MOVE Madison County Health Initiative wants to not only motivate and offer opportunities for healthier living but also education as well. The group wanted these classes to be fun, beneficial and offer new ideas to the community.

The class is free to the public with no registration required, and everything is provided.

M.O.V.E. Madison County is a health and wellness initiative to motivate our community members, offer opportunities to be more physically active, celebrate victories together and provide education on healthier lifestyles. The initiative is a grant program through Madison Medical Center and Community Joint Partners that is supported by the Delta Regional Authority and the National Rural Health Resource Center.

