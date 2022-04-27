Healthy gardening

There is nothing better in summer than grabbing a big fresh tomato off the vine and eating it with lunch or dinner or even breakfast.

Do you sense I like fresh tomatoes? To me they taste like sunshine and bring me right back to my grandparent’s garden.

Summer gardens were the norm as I grew up. My Grandpa Riley had a green thumb and could grow anything. He and Grandma Grace would spend hours in their huge garden picking weeds and tending to the all the vegetables and food she would later serve as a meal or can for the winter. As a child, my siblings and I would “help” pulling weeds and picking tomatoes or cucumbers. It was always more fun than work with them. Gardening for my family allowed us to save money on food and taught us kids some valuable lessons about where our food came from and how to garden on our own.

Saving money and eating healthier are not the only benefits of having a garden. Keeping a garden can get you outside in the fresh air and gets your hands in the dirt. Working a garden and staying active can reduce the risks of many chronic health conditions, and who doesn’t like being in a little sunshine soaking up some Vitamin D? Make sure to wear your sunscreen, hats and sunglasses to stay protected while out in the garden. Fresh air has been shown to improve mental health. Raised oxygen levels can increase serotonin levels which improves mood and gives feelings of calm. We all need a little calm in our lives. In addition, the satisfaction of watching something you planted grow and provide food for the family is very satisfying.

Gardening is a great way to engage with other family members. Inviting children and grandchildren to take on tasks teaches them responsibility and is a great way to bond and create memories. My grandparent’s and parent’s garden were huge and took a lot of work. I live in town and am only able to have a small garden but it is still exciting. I have a raised garden. My boys have made some planter frames that sit up higher, so it is easier to access the plants. We loaded the planters up with good soil and picked a few things we wanted to try. We have had mixed results, but we are excited to learn from our mistakes and try it again every year.

I have also used large pots to plant things in before I had the raised garden beds, and they work very well if your space is limited. So far, we have tried tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mint. We might branch out this year and try some squash and onions or who knows what will look good. I am not the gardener my grandpa was, but it is fun to attempt to grow new things and see what happens. If you are not interested in vegetables, planting and tending to flowers is also a relaxing hobby. I have had no luck with flowers, so I have zero advice on what works best for them.

Making new memories or remembering old memories, growing food to eat or share, gardening can be a fun or relaxing pastime. And if you want fresh veggies and don’t want to grow your own, find a friend who does like to garden or a farmer’s market to get that fresh taste of sunshine.

