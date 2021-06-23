Missouri Conservation Agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel brought "Heart Pelt Stories" to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, June 15.
She brought with her a table full of pelts and shared intriguing tidbits about animals like the brown bear, mountain lion, raccoon, opossum, skunk, fox, beaver, river otter, coyote, badger, muskrat, weasel, mink and deer.
Ettinger-Dietzel started out with the two biggest of the pelts, the brown bear and the mountain lion.
"These guys were something that are fairly recent, in Missouri history, to come back," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "Missouri was their home. This is where they were originally. Then we started setting up houses and didn't want these guys around very much."
Ettinger-Dietzel said both the black bear and the mountain lion were hunted pretty much to state extinction. She said they were hunted for their pelts but also for eating the farmers' livestock.
"Also, anything that was that big kind of scared them and the black bear can get up to 500 pounds," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "It made people a bit anxious and people didn't want them around."
Ettinger-Dietzel said you may not see many mountain lions around, but Missouri definitely does have them.
"We have a program where if people or farmers see them they call us, we go to their house and we look at the pictures," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "We actually have a cardboard of a mountain lion. It’s kind of funny because we will set it up in the same manor that the picture was taken and we will do measurements and confirm it."
Ettinger-Dietzel said, just like the black bear, farmers did not like the mountain lion because they found them attacking livestock. She said mountain lions are a "lie and wait" predator, so livestock pinned up made for an easy meal.
"Fun fact about these guys, they can jump 14 foot up into the air, just straight up in the air, and they can cover a 40 foot distance in one bound," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "They are a pretty big predator and can get up to 150 pounds."
Ettinger-Dietzel said, though mountain lions are excellent predators, they do not usually attack humans.
"You are more likely to get struck by lightening or even drown in your own bath tub than to get attacked by a mountain lion," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "They don't see you as a food item because you are too big."
Ettinger-Dietzel said mountain lions have made their way back to Missouri and the population is growing.
She said, if you are out and see a track, there is one distinct feature which will help you determine if it is indeed a mountain lion.
"A mountain lion is a cat and has retractable claws," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "Their claws go back into the pad of their foot so when they step. You don't see any claw marks. Everybody else you come across, unless it's a cat, you will see claw marks."
Ettinger-Dietzel then picked up the pelt of a raccoon and compared it with the black bear. She said they both like to get into the trash and, similar to the mountain lion, they are looking for an easy meal.
"They take advantage of whatever is available, they are scavengers," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "They will eat what is available to them whether it is corn, your dog's food sitting on the porch, or maybe you took out a big bag of trash full of leftovers."
Ettinger-Dietzel said, for areas prone to bears or even raccoons, secure the lids of your trash cans or take the trash out the day it is being picked up. Also, when possible, feed animals in an enclosed space like a porch.
"Bears are very innovative," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "They can figure stuff out. They can even get into a car. They are very, very smart. A bungee cord on the trash can lid may work for a raccoon but may not on bears. I've head of them knocking the trash can over and jumping up and down on it until they eventually pop the lid open."
Ettinger-Dietzel said there are not many black bears in the state of Missouri. The number is estimated to be somewhere around 600 to 1,000 with most of them located in southern Missouri.
Toward the end of the presentation, Ettinger-Dietzel held up a deer pelt saying we probably have all seen one of these. She said Missouri has a healthy deer population, and this time of year the Conservation Department begins to receive a lot of calls regarding babies being abandoned.
"Babies are left on purpose," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "The mother will hide the babies and leave. A lot of people have good intentions, but leave the babies alone. The mother will come back. The worst thing you can do is bring them in your home. You want to keep wildlife wild."
