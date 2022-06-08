Hedgcoth earns information technology degree

Cap America, Inc. is pleased to announce Daniel Hedgcoth has completed his Associate of Science Degree in information technology by utilizing Cap America’s tuition reimbursement program.

Hedgcoth recently transitioned to Cap America’s IT department after working in the production and maintenance departments for more than 15 years.

Hedgcoth decided to pursue a degree in order to further his skill set to be successful in his desired career field of IT. He chose to partake in online courses through Rasmussen University since he hadn’t been in a traditional school setting since the early 90s.

He said he has considered working toward an additional degree but plans to take a break from coursework for now. In the meantime, he plans to gain certifications in areas like operating systems and networking to continue to develop his credentials.

Cap America supports the pursuit of higher education and offers tuition reimbursement to employees who wish to obtain an undergraduate degree. Cap America leadership and the IT team in particular are very proud of Daniel’s recent accomplishment.

“Daniel has been a welcome addition to the Cap America IT department," Cap America’s CIO John Cooper said. "His dedication to learning the necessary skills to be successful in his career field is admirable. We look forward to the opportunities this recent degree will present him.”

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

