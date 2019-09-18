{{featured_button_text}}
University of Missouri Extension

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to attend our upcoming Heifer Development program.

The Heifer Development program will be at 6 p0.m., Oct. 9. The meeting will be at the Madison County Extension Office, 137 W. Main St. in Fredericktown. If you would like to attend, please call to RSVP by Oct. 7 at 573-783-3303.

In this program we will be discussing heifer selection, nutrition and management, buy or develop, prebreeding and sire selection, and opportunities with Show Me Select. The instructor for this program will be Kendra Graham, Livestock Specialist.

