This is the perfect program to memorialize the handwriting of loved ones. We’ll give you all the supplies you need to embroider friends’ and family’s signatures on a kitchen towel. Best for ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Sign up for this program at ozarkregional.org.
- Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Wednesday, July 12, at 10 AM
- Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Wednesday, July 12, at 2 PM
Suzette Spitzmiller is Head of Programming at Ozark Regional Library. She can be reached at 573-546-2615 or sspitzmiller@ozarkregional.org