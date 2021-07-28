 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heirloom embroidery kits
0 comments

Heirloom embroidery kits

{{featured_button_text}}

Are you off to college and want to take a piece of your loved ones with you?

Do you want a family heirloom that doesn’t just sit in a cabinet? Ozark Regional Library is offering free heirloom embroidery kits.

This project is easy to complete with a step-by-step video tutorial from Creativebug, which you can access via our library website. Pick up your heirloom embroidery kit at your local Ozark Regional Library branch while supplies last. These kits are for ages 10 and up.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Served with Compassion
Democrat News

Served with Compassion

  • Updated

Since serving its first meal in January of 2016, Compassion Cafe has grown from just five people showing up for dinner to serving 300 to 400 m…

Our Friend's Place
Democrat News

Our Friend's Place

A new organization in town, called Our Friend's Place, is doing what it can to offer a safe, supportive, free environment for women to take th…

Larry Gene Asher
Obituaries

Larry Gene Asher

Larry Gene Asher, 79, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born September 11, 1941 in Fredericktown, the son of Herman Dortha and Allegra C. (…

Brandon Martignoni
Obituaries

Brandon Martignoni

Brandon Martignoni, 41, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born June 16, 1980 in Fredericktown, the son of Tony Martignoni and Madelyn (Dani…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News