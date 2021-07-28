Are you off to college and want to take a piece of your loved ones with you?

Do you want a family heirloom that doesn’t just sit in a cabinet? Ozark Regional Library is offering free heirloom embroidery kits.

This project is easy to complete with a step-by-step video tutorial from Creativebug, which you can access via our library website. Pick up your heirloom embroidery kit at your local Ozark Regional Library branch while supplies last. These kits are for ages 10 and up.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

