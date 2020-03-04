Helen (Cox) Sikes
0 comments

Helen (Cox) Sikes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Helen (Cox) Sikes

Helen (Cox) Sikes, 86, died Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born October 19, 1934, the daughter of Delmer and Virgie Cox.

Helen is preceded in death by her father Delmer Cox and sister Juanita (Nita) Johnson of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Helen is survived by her mother Virgie Cox; sisters Sylvia Jean Spradling of Montreal, Mildred (Midge) DeMeo of O'Fallon and Linda Smith of Fredericktown; and brothers Denver (Birdie) Cox of Harlingen, Texas and Dean (Pam) Cox of Ironton.

Helen was a lifetime resident of Madison County. She taught kindergarten for 45 years in Fredericktown public school. She attended Calvary Church and was a woman of great faith who shared her faith with everyone who touched her life.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

follisandsonsfh.com

0 comments
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Sikes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vicki Lynn Lamb
Obituaries

Vicki Lynn Lamb

Vicki Lynn Lamb, 68, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor Albert and Lillian H…

Kenneth Douglas Lashley
Obituaries

Kenneth Douglas Lashley

Kenneth Douglas Lashley 75 of Arnold, Missouri, formerly of Brunot, Missouri, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in F…

+2
Bear Aware
Democrat News

Bear Aware

Madison County residents became "bear aware," Feb. 18 as the MU Extension Office hosted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in a Bea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News