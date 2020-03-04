Helen (Cox) Sikes

Helen (Cox) Sikes, 86, died Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born October 19, 1934, the daughter of Delmer and Virgie Cox.

Helen is preceded in death by her father Delmer Cox and sister Juanita (Nita) Johnson of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Helen is survived by her mother Virgie Cox; sisters Sylvia Jean Spradling of Montreal, Mildred (Midge) DeMeo of O'Fallon and Linda Smith of Fredericktown; and brothers Denver (Birdie) Cox of Harlingen, Texas and Dean (Pam) Cox of Ironton.

Helen was a lifetime resident of Madison County. She taught kindergarten for 45 years in Fredericktown public school. She attended Calvary Church and was a woman of great faith who shared her faith with everyone who touched her life.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

