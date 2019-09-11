{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Jean Hawn

Helen Jean Hawn, 88, of St. Charles, Missouri, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born September 10, 1930, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Justin and Grace Moore.

Mrs. Hawn was preceded in death by her husband B.D. Hawn; her parents; and her son Barry Hawn.

Survivors include daughters Connie (Gary) Brinkmann and Denise (Eugene) Reckamp; grandchildren Jason (Kelli) Brinkmann, Regina (Shane) Lewis, Todd (Christina) Reckamp, Dustin (Abby) Reckamp, Stephanie (Brad) Blackwood, and Bryan Hawn; thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings Shirley Priest, Jay Moore, and Kay Sitze; daughter in law Laura Hawn and her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Helen had a special place in her heart for nature and she always treasured the time she spent outdoors gardening or taking walks. She cherished the time she spent with her family and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services were Monday August 26, 2019 at Baue St. Charles. There was a graveside service Tuesday August 27, 2019, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery.

Contributions in Helen’s name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, to Garden View Activities Department, or to the American Cancer Society.

