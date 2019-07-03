{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Lucille Carey, 91 of Alvaton, Kentucky (formerly of Fredericktown,) died Monday, June 24, 2019 at her daughter's home in Alvaton. She was born May 2, 1928 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a daughter of Harry Edward and Easter Mabel (Henderson) Masterson.

Helen married Dallas Elijah Carey November 1, 1946 in St. Louis. He preceded her in death March 17, 1984. Also preceding Mrs. Carey in death were her parents; sons Daniel and David Carey; daughter Evelyn Carey; and grandson Clint Carey.

She is survived by three children, Lucy Turnbow and husband Tom of Alvaton, James Carey and wife Sue of St. Louis, and Alan Carey and wife Darla of Bismarck, Missouri; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Helen was a stay at home mom taking care of her family. In her earlier years, she enjoyed drawing and playing her guitar and singing.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment was at the Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

