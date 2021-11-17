Help from afar

Brulotte said, the whole congregation just started bringing items in, and it was overwhelmingly touching.

"I said 'the supplies in Fredericktown are going to diminish so much that they won't have anywhere to get supplies from,'" Brulotte said. "They were just awesome. They just said 'here you can take this.'"

Brulotte said everyone was so generous and she even had a lady from the church give her money to cover gas for the entire trip.

The trip took about three days but was full of memories Brulotte and Johnson will never forget. They may have been on a mission to bring the supplies and truck to Fredericktown, but spending the time together was a wonderful bonus.

Brulotte said they managed to make a quick stop at Mount Rushmore on the way, which they both had wanted to see, and the little truck, which had not been driven more than 1,500 miles in the last five years, ran just perfect.

Along with the truck full of supplies, the First Baptist Church of Richland made a large cash donation and gift card to help those affected with some purchases. The money was given to the Community Caring Council to be distributed appropriately.