Helpful programs

One of my twins recently got a concussion playing football. We had several days of dark rooms, sunglasses and quiet time. One of his restrictions was no screen time, that is torture to a 15 year old. We had to search to find other ways to entertain him. I busted out the colored pencils and let him be creative and we played board games and did puzzles. It was great to have those reliable, non-electronic ways to keep him busy. This made me think what reliable programs are available that seniors might be looking for.

CLAIM is Missouri’s official State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). CLAIM offers free, unbiased counseling and education to Medicare beneficiaries. Several Aging Matters staff are CLAIM volunteers and receive training and education on Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance. Claim is always looking for volunteers to help, so if you are interested in learning about Medicare and helping others, please call Claim at 800-390-3330.