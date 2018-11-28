Try 1 month for 99¢

Shoppers experienced perfect fall weather for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24.

Temperatures remained in the high fifties with the sun shining. Vendors who had already agreed to set up on the sidewalks were relieved for the break in the weather and foot traffic appeared to be high.

Aimee Kurgas of Brick & Mortar said this event was a way to do more than increase foot traffic for one day but to also create awareness of which businesses we have in our town.

"When we shop small, shop local, we support each other," Kurgas said. "More revenue in the local stores means more money invested into the community, and more jobs."

Kurgas said local business are the ones who are employing as a whole the largest number of people and their taxes are staying local and supporting the community. She said store owners are the ones who are most often supporting local events, charities and serving in the community.

"It may seem so easy to sit at home and order items online, but why not come out and enjoy our quaint downtown and get handmade, unique items," Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said. "No one likes seeing empty shops downtown. How do we change that? Support the ones we do have."

