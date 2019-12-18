{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Henry Lenard Stevens, 85, of Ste. Genevieve, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Ste. Genevieve Care Center. He was born on January 27, 1934 in Buckhorn, Missouri, a son of William Lee and Annie Gertrude (Midcalf) Stevens.

Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by his parents; son Ricky Stevens; five brothers and two sisters.

On April 1, 1967 Mr. Stevens married Melva Marie Brooks. She survives in Ste. Genevieve. Other survivors include son Craig Stevens of Greenville, Missouri; daughters Rita Klos and husband Michael of Marthasville, Missouri and Angela Stevens of Marissa, Illinois; sisters Letha Skaggs of Greenville, Missouri and Jean Weber of Edwardsville, Illinois; and seven grandchildren, Chelsea Scott, Chivon Stevens, Christina Green, Joshua Craig, James Stevens, Amber Stevens and Zachary Craig.

Henry was a machinist at the Omega Tool in South St. Louis County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family.

Funeral services were Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown, with Bro. Gale Lambert officiating. Interment will be at Marcus Cemetery in Fredericktown at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments