 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henson moves to newly created digitizing supervisor position

damon henson

Damon Henson

 Alan Kopitsky

Cap America, Inc. announced last week that Damon Henson, formerly Cap America’s Embroidery Supervisor, has moved to Digitizing Supervisor. This new position within the department was created to accommodate for recent company growth.

Henson has several years of experience in both embroidery and digitizing, starting as an embroidery operator in 2009 and moving to digitizing in 2014. He was promoted to Night Embroidery Supervisor in 2016 where he has worked until this most recent transition.

As Digitizing Supervisor, Henson will work to ensure that designs are able to be sewn out in the highest quality and prioritize daily work to guarantee designs are completed in a timely manner. Henson will report to Digitizing Manager Belinda Stevens.

“Damon’s experience in both embroidery production and digitizing will be invaluable," Stevens said. "He will be a true asset as we continue to evolve and expand our department.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden's bankrupt bill

Biden's bankrupt bill

This week, Washington Democrats rammed through Congress the largest tax-and-spending bill in American history. This bill brings about a fundam…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: William Tyler & wife to Pamela C. Bachmann and Tammy D. KellyWD: William Tyler & wife to Ray L. ReardenWD: STL Properties LLC to M…

Jay Scott Jett

Jay Scott Jett

Jay Scott Jett, 65, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 19, 1955 at Litchfield, Illinois, the s…

Samantha Jean DeShaney

Samantha Jean DeShaney

Samantha Jean DeShaney, 55, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born June 4, 1966, in St. Louis, a daughte…

Norma Lee Tripp

Norma Lee Tripp

Norma Lee (Rainey) Tripp, 86, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Norma was born May 2…

James Bland Cooper

James Bland Cooper

James Bland Cooper, 44, died Wednesday, November 17, 1921 in Farmington. He was born October 1, 1977 in Fredericktown, the son of Loy Melvin a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News