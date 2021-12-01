Henson moves to newly created digitizing supervisor position

Cap America, Inc. announced last week that Damon Henson, formerly Cap America’s Embroidery Supervisor, has moved to Digitizing Supervisor. This new position within the department was created to accommodate for recent company growth.

Henson has several years of experience in both embroidery and digitizing, starting as an embroidery operator in 2009 and moving to digitizing in 2014. He was promoted to Night Embroidery Supervisor in 2016 where he has worked until this most recent transition.

As Digitizing Supervisor, Henson will work to ensure that designs are able to be sewn out in the highest quality and prioritize daily work to guarantee designs are completed in a timely manner. Henson will report to Digitizing Manager Belinda Stevens.

“Damon’s experience in both embroidery production and digitizing will be invaluable," Stevens said. "He will be a true asset as we continue to evolve and expand our department.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.