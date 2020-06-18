Henson retiring from MAC Information Technology Department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chief Information Officer Amy Henson is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The De Soto resident has worked for the community college since February 1991.

She has an Associate of Applied Science in Data Processing from Jefferson College, a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Master of Business Administration from Maryville University, and a Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Henson began her 29-year career at MAC as an Administrative System Analyst and then served as Network Administrator. In 2003, she began teaching Computer Information Systems and Business Education, ultimately serving as a Professor and Department Chair. Henson has been the college’s Chief Information Officer since 2018.

She served as an officer for five years with the Southeast Missouri Business Education Association. She also is a member of the American Society for Engineering Education, Academic and Business Research Institute, and Missouri Community College Association.

“I have been fortunate to have worked in many positions at MAC. I’ve worked with classified and professional staff, faculty, and administration, and have experienced the joys and frustrations of each,” she said.