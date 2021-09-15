Here we go again

Editor’s note: This is part three of a multi-part series surrounding climate policy.

Some things in life can be debated without much analysis, like “Missour-ee” or “Missour-uh.” Then there are others that have been settled: think MU versus KU (Go Tigers!).

Water quality regulations finalized by the Trump administration last year following rigorous analysis and public input were settled until—without standard analysis or public input—the Biden administration reignited the longstanding “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) debate.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they are “committed to learning from the past regulatory approaches—the pre-2015 regulations and guidance, the 2015 Clean Water Rule, and the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule—while engaging with stakeholders and crafting a refined definition of WOTUS.”

The most important lesson they can learn is that the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR) is a vast improvement from pre-2015 and an even greater improvement from the 2015 WOTUS rule.