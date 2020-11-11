Wednesday is Veterans Day.

How many of you actually know a veteran?

Quite a few years ago when my granddaughter was in the 5th grade, I drove a class of students to one of our local nursing homes. I don’t remember if it was for a Valentines Day occasion, or Easter, but the students in her class had made cards to give to each of the residents and also fixed little bags of candies to share with everyone. They prepared some bags for those with diabetes also.

As we were driving, several of the students expressed that they were anxious about going. They had never been to a nursing home and didn’t really know what to expect. Of course some of them had grandparents who were in nursing homes, so they were more at ease. We talked ahead of time on what they should do, how they should act, and how they could become involved.