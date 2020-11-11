Wednesday is Veterans Day.
How many of you actually know a veteran?
Quite a few years ago when my granddaughter was in the 5th grade, I drove a class of students to one of our local nursing homes. I don’t remember if it was for a Valentines Day occasion, or Easter, but the students in her class had made cards to give to each of the residents and also fixed little bags of candies to share with everyone. They prepared some bags for those with diabetes also.
As we were driving, several of the students expressed that they were anxious about going. They had never been to a nursing home and didn’t really know what to expect. Of course some of them had grandparents who were in nursing homes, so they were more at ease. We talked ahead of time on what they should do, how they should act, and how they could become involved.
Our group stayed about half an hour and when the students returned to the bus, there were all kinds of emotions being expressed. Some were sad to see the elderly in such a place and hated to leave. Others were excited to have been and participated in the entire event. They learned how to give of themselves in communicating with others and to appreciate those who lived there. I remember one young man in particular who had visited with a retired veteran. They struck up a meaningful conversation that this young man could relate to. You see, his grandfather had been a veteran, but was no longer around.
Maybe we have forgotten those who have served our country so faithfully in the past. And those who have given their lives for our freedoms. Maybe we forget about our present day veterans who are keeping their watchful eye over our land. My prayer would be that we honor our heroes and let the world know that we are grateful for their sacrifices and willingness to serve.
My heart aches when I see an American flag being burned, or a memorial being defaced. Or a military hero being ridiculed for their dedication. Who or what have we become when we can no longer honor those who have served and are serving? Lest we forget, lest we forget! God forgive us for not honoring our heroes and may God continue to bless America for our stance for freedom.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
