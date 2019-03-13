Try 3 months for $3
Jackie Dover

Clients often say they wish they had learned about Aging Matters earlier, so we could have helped them with previous issues.

Aging Matters is like a hidden gem, a valuable service that not enough people know about. With that in mind, I realized there are many programs and services that could be a benefit if more people knew about them.

The first hidden gem is Wolfner Library. Wolfner Library is a free library service for qualifying Missourians who are unable to use standard print reading materials due to a physical or visual disability. Wolfner Library offers a wide variety of services including:

  • Braille
  • Large print
  • Fiction and non-fiction audio books for all ages
  • Over 70 magazine subscriptions
  • Loanable machines for those renting audio books

Materials are mailed to and from library patrons free. That is right. There is no cost for these services. As an avid reader, I think this is one of the most amazing services available. If you would like more information, you can visit the Wolfner Library website: www.sos.mo.gov/wolfner or follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/wolfnerlibrary or call 800-392-2614.

Another little gem that has benefited many seniors is the South Central Pension Rights Project. Pension counseling projects assist anyone with a pension question or problem, regardless of age, income, or value of the claim. This is a free service. If you have ever tried to find a pension from a company that changed names or ownership, you know how valuable this help is.

Pension counselors assist:

  • Answering questions about complicated pension laws and how they affect retirement
  • Obtaining and explaining hard to find retirement publications, forms and other documentation
  • Correcting pension miscalculations
  • Claiming retirement benefits that have been denied
  • Tracking down benefits from past employers

South Central Pension Rights Project is the pension-counseling project that serves Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. If you have questions, you can contact them at www.southcentralpension.org or 800-443-2528.

Other little gems from Aging Matters are our Medicare Bootcamps. At a bootcamp, we cover all the parts of Medicare including when, where and how to enroll. We also discuss the cost, penalties and coverage. It is everything you wanted to know about Medicare, but were afraid to ask.

We also have regional Scamborees. These events go into detail on how to protect yourself from scams and fraud, and what to do if you are a victim. These programs are held throughout the year in the Aging Matters service are. Our toll free number is 800-392-8771; you can check our web page http://www.agingmatters2u.com/ or our Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/Aging-Matters.

