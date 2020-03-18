Hidden in Plain View

"Unfortunately introducing substances during those teenage years when this particular part of the brain is not fully developed can cause problems," Prunty said. "So because that part of the brain isn't fully developed, a kid who starts drinking around the average age of 13, that kid has a 45 percent chance of dealing with addiction in their life."

"For every year that you can hold off that experimentation or substance use, the less likely they are to suffer from addiction later in life," Prunty said. "That’s kind of the line I give to parents who say ‘well I don’t want to send my kid off to college without ever having a drink, I mean he will go to his first frat party and he will be a mess’ or ‘I let them drink in the basement but I took their keys and we are watching them.’ Well this is the problem right here, those substances are permanently affecting the development of your child’s brain and because they are experimenting so early before their brains fully developed they are going to be more likely to suffer from addiction later in life."