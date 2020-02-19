Fredericktown High School will host an event called “Hidden in Plain View,” March 12, from 5-8 p.m.
This is an adult only event which will consist of a presentation and a walk-through exhibit of a teenager’s bedroom. I know what you’re thinking “why would I want to walk through a teenager’s bedroom?”
This bedroom is different. It showcases over 70 items that could signal that a young person is involved in risky behaviors/activities. As parents or guardians of children and teenagers, with the popularity of the internet and social media these days, keeping them current of what is “trending” is of importance.
“Hidden in Plain View” was created by Addiction is Real, a nonprofit organization in St. Louis, with a passion to educate as many parents, groups and schools as possible about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
Addiction is Real has a mission to spread the word of the importance of talking with your child about these dangers before it starts. The organization also has tool kits which will help when it comes time to have that talk with your children about drugs and alcohol and how to prepare them.
For more information on Addiction is Real and the exhibit “Hidden in Plain View”, visit www.addictionisreal.org
The residents of Madison County are aware of the drug problems locally and nationally. The awareness of risky behaviors and objects surrounding this epidemic may not be as well-known as it should be. The Madison County Task Force sees this as a gap and one of our goals is to close those gaps and promote the prevention of drug abuse.
As this is an adult only event, the task force will host an interactive evening for children at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Gym sponsored by Madison County Emergency Management Team. There will be popcorn available along with drinks provided by Prairie Farms. Please feel free to contact the Madison County Health Department, 573-783-2747, with any questions.