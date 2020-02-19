Fredericktown High School will host an event called “Hidden in Plain View,” March 12, from 5-8 p.m.

This is an adult only event which will consist of a presentation and a walk-through exhibit of a teenager’s bedroom. I know what you’re thinking “why would I want to walk through a teenager’s bedroom?”

This bedroom is different. It showcases over 70 items that could signal that a young person is involved in risky behaviors/activities. As parents or guardians of children and teenagers, with the popularity of the internet and social media these days, keeping them current of what is “trending” is of importance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Hidden in Plain View” was created by Addiction is Real, a nonprofit organization in St. Louis, with a passion to educate as many parents, groups and schools as possible about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

Addiction is Real has a mission to spread the word of the importance of talking with your child about these dangers before it starts. The organization also has tool kits which will help when it comes time to have that talk with your children about drugs and alcohol and how to prepare them.