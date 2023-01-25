 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Higdon Church welcomes new preacher

the rev shepherd

Elaine and Steve Shepherd

 submitted

Steve Shepherd is the new preacher for the Higdon Christian Church, located east of Fredericktown just off Route NN.

Shepherd said he attended Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Missouri many years ago and has preached most of his life. His wife's name is Elaine.

"Recently I began a new ministry with the Higdon Christian Church," Shepherd said. "Our worship service is 10:30 every Sunday morning."

Directions to the church are: From Fredericktown, take Hwy 72 E to J Hwy past Castor Bridge to Hwy NN, 1 mile on NN to church on the right.

"We feature a blended style of music, communion or the Lord’s Supper every Sunday, and I preach Biblical sermons from various books of the Bible," Shepherd said. "We believe in God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. We also believe the Bible is the inspired Word of God. Please feel free to visit our church any Sunday. I believe you will receive a very friendly welcome."

