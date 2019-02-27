Try 1 month for 99¢
High School Play Is A Show Stopper

The cast members of the Fredericktown High School production of "Baby Talk a Comedy in One Act" are, from left, Wyatt Hurley, Ally Crowder, Libby Mooney, Curtis Lewis, Alyssa Sample, Jerritt Hargis, Ruth Walker, Will Arras, Alyssa Pierson and Lidia Myers. Not pictured is Arianna Green. The cast performed the comical show written by Billy St. John and directed by Lisa Lewis Feb. 23. The story took the group back to preschool where they learned a quick lesson about boys and girls. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

