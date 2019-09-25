{{featured_button_text}}
University of Missouri Extension

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to our upcoming program: High Tunnels and Greenhouses. The program will be Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. It is being held at the Madison County Extension Office at 137 W. Main St Fredericktown.

Please call to RSVP by Oct. 11 at 573-783-3303. There will be a cost of $5 for this program.

In this program you will be learning about greenhouse structure options and greenhouse construction tips. The program will explain the use of greenhouses for a hobby, farmers market or small commercial option. We will examine greenhouse structures such as seed starting, growing bedding plants, and overwintering plants. The instructor for this program will be University of Missouri Extension Horticulture Specialist Donna Aufdenberg.

