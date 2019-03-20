Developing Missouri’s Workforce
- Fast-Track - HB 225 would create a new state financial aid program known as Fast-Track that would address workforce needs by encouraging adults to pursue an industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need. I believe this will help Missouri businesses find workers with the training needed to fill their workforce demands.
- Missouri Works - HB 255 would modify an existing state program to establish a closing fund the department can use to make agreements with companies to create new jobs in the state.
Protecting the Most Vulnerable
- Standing for the Unborn - HB 126 is the strongest piece of pro-life legislation in the nation. The bill would prohibit physicians from performing an abortion after a fetal heartbeat or brain function is detected, which is typically around 6-8 weeks gestational age. Because similar provisions have been struck down in other states, the bill contains additional clauses to protect the lives of the unborn. Should the fetal heartbeat requirement not stand, Missouri law would prohibit all abortions past 14 weeks gestational age. If that provision doesn’t stand, the bill would implement a “Pain-Capable” standard that would prohibit abortions past 18 weeks gestational age. The legislation also states it is the intent of the state of Missouri to prohibit all abortions in the state under any circumstances.
Fighting the Opioid Epidemic
- Narcotics Control Act - HB 188 would create a statewide monitoring program for drug prescriptions. I believe the bill would combat the abuse of prescription drugs and help prevent conflicts between medications. Known as the Narcotics Control Act, the bill would require the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to establish and maintain a program to monitor the prescribing and dispensing of all Schedule II through Schedule IV controlled substances.
- Stopping Fentanyl Abuse - HB 239 would make it a felony to possess or distribute the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl and certain date-rape drugs. The measure would make it a first- or second-degree felony to possess or traffic fentanyl — which can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin. Penalties range from three years to life in prison, depending on the amount of the drug.
House Budget Committee Finalizes FY 2020 Spending Plan
As the budget comes to the House floor, it is balanced, and leaves approximately $133 million on the bottom line forFY2020 supplemental expenses. Funding highlights include:
Education:
- $61 million increase to fully fund the school foundation formula at more than $3.94 billion
- $3 million increase for Parents As Teachers program
- $5 million increase for transportation expenses for local school districts
- $700,000 increase to bring funding for school safety grants to $1 million
- $1 million of spending approved to make improvements to the Missouri School for the Blind
- Funding of Missouri scholarships
- The newly proposed workforce development scholarship (Fast Track funded at $18 million)
- $500,000 increase for A+ Scholarships
- Nearly $1 million increase for Access Missouri Scholarships
- $11 million to perform maintenance and repairs at Missouri colleges and universities
- Funding for higher education workforce development initiatives (MoExcels projects = $17 million)
- $8.5 million to support adult high schools
Infrastructure and Economic Development:
- $100 million for statewide bridge repairs (according to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)
- $8 million for major water reservoir projects
- $440,000 to initiate new plant industries program (industrial hemp)
- $30 million to fund the governor's One Start initiative
- $300,000 for the new Missouri Military Community Reinvestment Program
- Funding and transfers to reorganize the Department of Economic Development across DHE, DNR, DIFP, and lieutenant governor's office
- $13.5 million of Volkswagen settlement funds appropriated to clean air projects and grants
- $6.4 million for port projects along Missouri rivers
Please note the $440,000 budgeted for the Department of Ag is there in hopes that my HB824 is passed and signed into law by the Governor so we have the funds to oversee our hemp industry.
HB 824 (Industrial Hemp) was passed out of the Agriculture Policy Committee, 18-1, and now goes to the Rules Committee.
