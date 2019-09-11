{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Culton as Sam Hildebrand

Kevin Culton will be portraying Sam Hildebrand at 6 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.

 Provided by Kevin Culton

Kevin Culton plans to share his love for history at 6 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library during his portrayal of Sam Hildebrand.

The program entitled "The Life and Times of Same Hildebrand, partisan ranger and the original Missouri bushwhacker" will follow Hildebrand from early life through the Civil War.

 "I love portraying characters like Sam because there is so much people don't know about him," Culton said. "I like to portray the character of the man as opposed to a caricature of the man. I want people to see the why behind the stories, the man behind the myth."

Culton loved history since he was a young boy talking his mom and dad into visiting different forts or museums.

Born and raised in Bonne Terre, Culton grew up learning and hearing about Hildebrand as he also was from the area. 

Years later after graduating from North County High School, moving to Texas for a while and then joining the U.S. Air Force as military police and special operations, Culton returned to Missouri.

"I was lucky to lease Sam's original farm outside of Bonne Terre," Culton said. "The man who owned it was Bill Harper, Sam's great nephew. Mr. Harper loved my interest in the farm and Hildebrand history."

Culton said Harper shared family stories and showed him around the farm pointing out graves and where different things had taken place. 

During this time Culton met the Big River Volunteer Militia when they had a graveside ceremony for the setting of a marker for Hildebrand's gave.

"I went and met some of the group and told them how I always loved reenactments," Culton said. "With their help I got the right equipment, clothes, etc."

Culton said he always had a love for horses and black powder guns. He said he had to train his horses to put up with the guns, cannons and all other distractions at events.

"It takes a pretty special horse to be able to do it," Culton said. "We always say it's all good until the first cannon fires then you will know if your horse will do it."

Since then Culton has been portraying Hildebrand at events as well as characters such as Cole Younger, General John J. Pershing and General George Custer.

Culton said he is always looking for new characters to portray but is kind of picky. He said he likes military figures and "outlaws."

"I think Sam is my favorite to play, especially locally, because he was so involved in this area," Culton said. "A lot of people have stories they share and I like to let them see his sense of humor and family values, that he was more than just a local bad boy."

Culton said most people do not know that Hildebrand was more than just local news. He said Hildebrand's exploits made the papers in New York, Boston, Baltimore, all over the East Coast and even Europe.

"Sam was product of his times," Culton said. "He started as a simple farmer and became infamous after he was drug into the civil war."

Culton said Hildebrand's story is a true Missouri story during those times. He said most people are not aware of the extensive history of Missouri during the Civil War.

Culton will be in full period attire and tell the story and answer questions as Hildebrand.

"I like to come in period costume to talk about the character to try and give people a look at how the person would have appeared in their time," Culton said. "I will discuss Sam's early life, his start in the conflict, Missouri politics at the time and his life after the war. I will try to show his morals and sense of humor, his views on the war and some of the people he encountered."

Culton said he hopes those attending will come away with a better understanding of Hildebrand and of his time and life in this part of the county in the mid-1800s.

"The Life and Times of Sam Hildebrand, partisan ranger and the original Missouri bushwacker" is a free event open to the public at 6 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

