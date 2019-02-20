The Fredericktown Quest Club held its February meeting at the Madison County Historical Society facility.
Our program this month was given by John Bennett on "Mining in Madison County." Bennett held a portion of the program in a section which held many photos, charts, rocks and artifacts regarding the mining industry in Madison County.
We received a very extensive education from the beginning of mining starting in the 1700s to the present. Anyone interested in this history should really stop in and view their material.
Bennett explained what the different minerals were used for in our society yesterday and today.
One piece of information we found particularly interesting was the "Three Knotch Road." It's the oldest road in Missouri. It linked the lead mines beginning at Mine La Motte located on Hwy OO and continued onto Ste. Genevieve - it also branched off to St. Mary's. This made it possible to transport the lead elsewhere thus helping to establish one of Missouri's first industry. It was a custom to mark roadways with notches (this road had three notches) for trails difficult to follow. This road is still partially intact and drive-able today. There is a stone historical marker indicating the first lead mine opened about 1700 which was named for Antoine De LaMotte Cadillac who was the Gov. of Louisiana at the time. (For anyone interested in additional information and driving directions I found a blog - Southeast Missourian Pavement Ends by James Baughn.) Plans are under way to make the site of the marker into a roadside park by the Madison County Historical Society.
We would like again to thank John Bennett for this interesting and very informative program. Our regular meeting was held and refreshments served.
