The April Annual Membership Meeting was called to order at 1800, Gary Lee presiding. The first order of business was to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
There were 18 members and guests present. The president gave notice of quorum met.
Reports
Board of Directors: Ruth Ann reported actions taken at the recent Board of Directors meeting:
1) Raise annual dues from $12 to $15
2) Establish a roadside park development committee.
3) Appointed a nominating committee to fill 4 board of trustee’s openings.
4) Appointed election judges to serve at the Annual Meeting in April.
5) Designate President Gary Lee as signature authority for all contracts and commitments.
6) Decided to hold board meetings more often.
Treasurer’s Report: Kim Lerche submitted the following report.
Balance JAN 15, 2019 $ 9,388.96
Pulitzer for Printing $63
S. Stanfill Books (3) $118.50
Mad. Co. Water Dist. $1,184.36
USPS $165
Insurance $502.69
Strategic Planning Mtg. $45
Interest + $3.40
Deposits + $25,000
Balance APR 1, 2019 $ 32,313.81
Membership Report:
Regular Members 90
Lifetime Members 8
Complimentary Memberships 10
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label and make sure your dues are current. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects. Membership is complimentary to residents in long term care facilities and classroom history teachers.
Nominating Committee: Shirley Boland, committee chair, announced the following slate of directors for election by members:
Margaret Miller, term to expire in 2022
Jon Robbins, term to expire in 2022
Rick Boland, term to expire in 2021
Larry Kemp, term to expire in 2020
New Business
Election: Ballots were distributed by the appointed Election Tellers.
After collecting completed ballots, the Tellers retreated to tally votes and prepare the election report. There were 17 votes cast for the proposed slate, no illegal votes.
Other Business: Ruth Ann asked for volunteers to staff the museum on Saturday of the Azalea Festival. Margaret, Rick and Lon agreed to work 9-12; Ruth Ann and Teri Moss will work in the afternoon as needed.
Lon Rehkop shared that Stan Pirtle has had a health issue and expressed Stan’s wish to be with us and his continued support.
Margaret shared a book donated by the Pearson Family. Marvin Cooper’s wife was a Pearson.
Mike Sletten announced that the Civil War Museum is participating in the Civil War Passport program. Passports are available for $10 each. When you visit the Civil War sites, get your passport stamped.
Three Notch Road Park: John Bennett present a report on progress in developing the Three Notch Road Park.
Madison County is the home of the first unofficial road in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The Three Notch Road was constructed from existing Native American trails in 1735 for hauling lead from Mine La Motte to Ste. Genevieve. It was named such because trees along the route were marked with notches so travelers would not lose their way. The practice of notching trees to identify a public roadway stems back to the Revolutionary War. Dissidents of the crown reputed King George III’s request to mark public roadways in his name and used notches instead.
Our property has been marked and surveyed. The sod and grass are growing, parking areas are rocked, water service and hydrant have been installed. Plans are progressing to place boulders to delineate the parking area and keep vehicles out of the grass areas.
Next steps are to plan for tree planting and interpretive signage. The committee has chosen to postpone the installation of concrete pads and picnic tables for a few months.
Additional funding will be researched. John will be contacting the Regional Planning Commission for advice on available programs and grants.
We hope to partner with entities such as The Great River Road and obtain National Scenic Byway designation.
Announcements: Dues of $15 for the year 2019-20 are being accepted.
Adjournment: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 19:05.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have.
