The August Membership Meeting was called to order at 18:00, Gary Lee presiding. There were 10 members and guests present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 116 Newsletters mailed for August. Dues continue to be received. We have received many compliments on the published stories by Jack Ward Skinner.
All memberships expire in May of each year. **If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your $15 dues are paid. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed.
Old Business: Our Summer Speaker Series at the library has closed and was very successful. September Speakers are listed elsewhere in this newsletter.
There was some discussion on the previously discussed John C. Schulte sports collection. Schulte started his professional baseball career with the STL Browns in 1926. Plans are forming to research and write his family history and biography. John Schulte’s son, Jocko Schulte, was an umpire.
The Three Notch Road Park committee met recently. Development plans and financing continue to evolve. Plans are in the works to apply for a Recreational Trail grant to coincide with our project. We met with MoDOT to discuss possible options for signage along the Three Notch Trail route to St. Mary’s and Ste. Genevieve.
Reminder: Amanda Burke, Historical Preservation Specialist will attend our September meeting. Lon would like members to join him to show her around our community and share our park development plans.
New Business: If any of our members knows of any photos taken of trains, or anything railroad related…please contact the museum. Jack Ward Skinner shared some interesting local photos recently and we realized how few photos we have of trains actually in Fredericktown or Madison County.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned at 1845.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have collected.
The next regular meeting will be held September 17, 2019 at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 North Main Street.
