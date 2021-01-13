Historic Madison County December meeting news

New Business: We were incredibly sad to receive news of the death of Charles Sitze, a long-standing member of our Historical Society. Charles had many important memories and much knowledge of area mining history. He will be missed by many.

Our organization will undertake a budget review for 2021 at the next Board Meeting, scheduled for January 26, 2021. The meeting scheduled for December 8 was not well attended and quorum was not met so the vote has been postponed to January.

Adjournment: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and searching for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture, railroad and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War and other local military items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.

The next regular meeting will be January 19, at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.

PLEASE: If you feel sick or vulnerable in any way, stay home. We continue to move forward and conduct business at the museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0