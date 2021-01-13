 Skip to main content
Historic Madison County December meeting news
Historic Madison County

Historic Madison County

The December 17, 2020 Membership Meeting was called to order with low member attendance, Mike Sletten presided. Only 4 members (Mike, Jason B., Rich Miller and Ruth Ann S.) were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Membership Report: There were 113 Newsletters mailed in December. There was some discussion on the story about the Ruth family murder/suicide. A sad tale.

All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.

Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.

Treasurers Report:

General Checking Account

Balance 11/01/2020 $ 37,485.02

Support/Revenue + 1.53

Expenses - 216.73

Balance 10/31/2020 $ 37,269.82

Correspondence: Routine bills and invoices were discussed. Our annual membership was paid to the State Historical Society of Missouri in the amount of $60.

Old Business: Work is still pending on the electric equipment. Our latest utility bill was nearly $200. Ruth Ann worked with Rick to get a baseboard heater disconnected which was heating all of the time. The thermostat connection was not working correctly. We will continue to watch these bills for further adjustments.

New Business: We were incredibly sad to receive news of the death of Charles Sitze, a long-standing member of our Historical Society. Charles had many important memories and much knowledge of area mining history. He will be missed by many.

Our organization will undertake a budget review for 2021 at the next Board Meeting, scheduled for January 26, 2021. The meeting scheduled for December 8 was not well attended and quorum was not met so the vote has been postponed to January.

Adjournment: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and searching for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture, railroad and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War and other local military items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.

The next regular meeting will be January 19, at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.

PLEASE: If you feel sick or vulnerable in any way, stay home. We continue to move forward and conduct business at the museum.

