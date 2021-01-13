Historic Madison County December meeting news

The December 17, 2020 Membership Meeting was called to order with low member attendance, Mike Sletten presided. Only 4 members (Mike, Jason B., Rich Miller and Ruth Ann S.) were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Membership Report: There were 113 Newsletters mailed in December. There was some discussion on the story about the Ruth family murder/suicide. A sad tale.
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Treasurers Report:
General Checking Account
Balance 11/01/2020 $ 37,485.02
Support/Revenue + 1.53
Expenses - 216.73
Balance 10/31/2020 $ 37,269.82
Correspondence: Routine bills and invoices were discussed. Our annual membership was paid to the State Historical Society of Missouri in the amount of $60.
Old Business: Work is still pending on the electric equipment. Our latest utility bill was nearly $200. Ruth Ann worked with Rick to get a baseboard heater disconnected which was heating all of the time. The thermostat connection was not working correctly. We will continue to watch these bills for further adjustments.
New Business: We were incredibly sad to receive news of the death of Charles Sitze, a long-standing member of our Historical Society. Charles had many important memories and much knowledge of area mining history. He will be missed by many.
Our organization will undertake a budget review for 2021 at the next Board Meeting, scheduled for January 26, 2021. The meeting scheduled for December 8 was not well attended and quorum was not met so the vote has been postponed to January.
Adjournment: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and searching for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture, railroad and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War and other local military items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.
The next regular meeting will be January 19, at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.
PLEASE: If you feel sick or vulnerable in any way, stay home. We continue to move forward and conduct business at the museum.