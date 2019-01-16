The December business meeting was cancelled so members could attend the Madison County Chamber of Commerce banquet.
The banquet celebrated the 200th birthday of our county. A large crowd of 150+ people was in attendance. Some of our members dressed as characters from local history, mixing in the crowd to share tidbits of interest. It was a fine evening sharing and celebrating our local heritage.
Please join us at our meeting on January 15 and bring a friend or potential new member. This will be our holiday meeting…. bring a snack to share. Bring something of interest to share with the group. We love to talk local history.
**If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your dues are current. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects. We are currently mailing 110 newsletters. Membership is free to people who are residents in long term care facilities.
Treasurer’s Report: Kim Lerche submitted the following report:
Balance OCT 16, 2018 $10,131.84
DN, Subscription - 35.00
Pulitzer, printing - 77.00
Safe Deposit Box - 20.00
City Glass - 51.75
Walmart Supplies - 36.33
Postage - 150.00
Deposits + 50.00
Interest Earned + .80
Balance DEC 18, 2018 $ 9, 812.56
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items and information, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have.
