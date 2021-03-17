Historic Madison County February meeting news

Due to extreme weather conditions the February 16, 2021 meeting was canceled.

A Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for March 23 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Membership:

All memberships expire in May of each year. **If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.

Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.

Treasurers Report:

General Checking Account Balance 2/01/2021 $36,315.25

Support & Revenue +202.40

Expenses -292.08

Balance 2/28/2021 $36,225.57

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and searching for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand, and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture, railroad and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War and other local military items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.

