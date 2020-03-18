Historic Madison County February meeting news

Gary Lee brought a copy of the Perry Co. Heritage publication containing articles on the Burnt Mill.

Ruth Ann brought in a military dog tag with the name Lollar, Herbert F. who was born in Sullivan, but his Grandmother Venable lived in Fredericktown.

Dr. Beyer showed an Abbot Lab bottle with a pour edge. He found the bottle in the woods near Mine La Motte.

Mike Sletten shared a letter he has acquired written on Merchants Hotel Stationery in 1917. It is addressed to Mrs. Andrew Clement, TN from her husband who would be delivering a sermon in Fredericktown.

A yardstick was discovered in the museum closet. It is printed with Long’s Auto Parts and has 17 evenly spaced holes along the length. Its purpose was for adjusting valves on old flathead engines. Probably from the 1950’s.

Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.

