Historic Madison County February meeting news

The February Membership Meeting was called to order at 18:05, Gary Lee presiding. There were 12 members and guests present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 111 Newsletters mailed in February. There were comments on the info published in the newsletter on Judge Fox. There are several very nice portraits hanging in the courtroom. Research and writing about these men would be a good project.
All memberships expire in May of each year.**If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Correspondence: The Helping Hands Car Wash sent a flyer of their services.
Chili Supper 3/6, Fish Fry Fridays during Lent, Presidential Pref. Election 3/10, Knob Lick History Presentation 3/12, T. Starr will be speaking 4/4 at French Heritage Seminar in Old Mines.
Treasurer’s Report: Submitted by Kim L.
Balance Jan 1, 2020 $ 31,695.00
Revenue – Dues, Interest 16.34
Expenses – Supplies, Postage, etc. 263.94
Balance JAN 31, 2020 $ 31,447.00
Old Business: Lighting in the museum is nearly complete. The lights were more expensive than expected so more funding approval will be needed. The LED light is much nicer than the old fluorescents.
The Three Notch Road Park sign is planned to be installed in early to mid-March. Re-seeding and plantings will also be completed in March.
New Business: Tony Starr is researching Pierre Gadobert, merchant in Ste. Genevieve, and miner in Mine La Motte. He is translating French documents including an inventory of property for a bankruptcy in 1772. Described in the documents is an unusual structure measuring 26’ x 18’ in Mine La Motte.
Dr. Beyer mentioned a young man working at Wally’s Seafood restaurant who is in possession of old mining maps that our museum may need to acquire. Ruth Ann will investigate this.
Gary Lee brought a copy of the Perry Co. Heritage publication containing articles on the Burnt Mill.
Ruth Ann brought in a military dog tag with the name Lollar, Herbert F. who was born in Sullivan, but his Grandmother Venable lived in Fredericktown.
Dr. Beyer showed an Abbot Lab bottle with a pour edge. He found the bottle in the woods near Mine La Motte.
Mike Sletten shared a letter he has acquired written on Merchants Hotel Stationery in 1917. It is addressed to Mrs. Andrew Clement, TN from her husband who would be delivering a sermon in Fredericktown.
A yardstick was discovered in the museum closet. It is printed with Long’s Auto Parts and has 17 evenly spaced holes along the length. Its purpose was for adjusting valves on old flathead engines. Probably from the 1950’s.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.