The January 15, 2019 business meeting was called to order at 18:05, Gary Lee presiding. There were 16 members and guests present.
Membership: This month there were 110 newsletters mailed. There were several comments on articles printed. Members would like to have some of the 1940’s programs listed re-created for our current members.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects. Membership is free to people who are residents in long term care facilities and classroom history teachers.
Treasurer’s Report: Kim Lerche submitted the following report:
Balance DEC 18, 2018 $ 9,812.56
Pulitzer for Printing - 21.00
Osborne Copier Maint. - 180.00
Chamber 2019 Memb - 150.00
Mrs. Pirtle's Book - 18.00
Interest + .40
Deposits + 245.00
Balance JAN 15, 2019 $ 9,688.96
Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed. Newsletters received from surrounding county history and genealogy groups were shared.
Old Business: Several members attended the December Chamber of Commerce Banquet dressed as characters from county history. Everyone had a good time. Dr. Beyer received a prestigious service award. Congratulations, it was well deserved.
John Bennett reminded the group of continued plans to develop the roadside park on our property in Mine LaMotte. The budget is $3-5000 for information display kiosks, picnic tables on concrete pads, etc. A plan for long term maintenance will be developed to include groundskeeping. Part of the plan would be to move the smaller of the two log cabins to the site at some future date.
New Business: Mike Sletten would like information on the portraits of Judges in our county courtroom. Does anyone have a list of circuit Judges?
Another question discussed was “Where was the first courthouse, was it built of logs?” We know the original meetings were in people’s homes and that the second courthouse was built on the same site as the current courthouse, built in 1900.
Gary Lee brought an old valentine to share depicting a “Face only a mother could love.”
Does anyone have a list of local soldiers killed in Vietnam? We know of two from Marquand.
John Bennett shared that he had recently visited the Wall Memorial in Perry County. He encouraged everyone to make the trip.
Art Hebrank announced the opening of the St. Francois County History Museum rooms at the library. There will be a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday January 19.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have!
The next regular meeting will be held Feb. 19, at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.
