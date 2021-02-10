Historic Madison County January meeting news

Old Business: Our photo scanning project has slowed down drastically since Teri Moss went back to her real job. Other volunteers plan to get more familiar with the process and try to proceed.

Roger Stevens and Jason B. plan to work on the electric panel in early February.

New Business: There is a real need for more museum volunteers. Shirley, Betty, and Ruth Ann are working on organizing and relocating many of the family histories, church histories and community files. Jan Wilkins hopes to return soon to continue cataloging obituaries.

Rick Boland has been going through the old books acquired form the County Clerk. There are old store ledgers and Masonic Lodge records, birth records, etc. Lots of interesting information.

Mike showed a matchbook from Mills and Berry Truck Stop. A Shell station that was located at “the Wedge.” Truman Berry operated the grocery store for many years. There was discussion on some of the other small grocery stores that were once located around the town.

Gary Lee is looking for photos of ministers who served the Twin Oaks Church. Several names were Yancey, O.D. Mathews, Truman Huffman, Willard Darnell, etc. If anyone has photos of these men, please let us know so we can get copies.