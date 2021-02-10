Historic Madison County January meeting news

The January 19, 2021 meeting was called to order, seven members attending, Mike Sletten presided. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Membership Report: There were 109 Newsletters mailed in January. Our beloved longtime member Mr. Charles Seitz has passed away.
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Treasurers Report:
General Checking
Balance 1/01/2021 $37,199.72
Support & Revenue +1.56
Expenses -886.03
Balance 1/31/2021 $36,315.25
All Accounts
Total Assets 1/31/2021 $58,922.35
Total Assets 1/31/2020 $54,084.94
Correspondence: Routine bills and invoices were discussed. The utility bill was lower this month, going in the right direction. Our liability insurance policy premium is due this month. Several newsletters from other county historical societies were shared.
Old Business: Our photo scanning project has slowed down drastically since Teri Moss went back to her real job. Other volunteers plan to get more familiar with the process and try to proceed.
Roger Stevens and Jason B. plan to work on the electric panel in early February.
New Business: There is a real need for more museum volunteers. Shirley, Betty, and Ruth Ann are working on organizing and relocating many of the family histories, church histories and community files. Jan Wilkins hopes to return soon to continue cataloging obituaries.
Rick Boland has been going through the old books acquired form the County Clerk. There are old store ledgers and Masonic Lodge records, birth records, etc. Lots of interesting information.
Mike showed a matchbook from Mills and Berry Truck Stop. A Shell station that was located at “the Wedge.” Truman Berry operated the grocery store for many years. There was discussion on some of the other small grocery stores that were once located around the town.
Gary Lee is looking for photos of ministers who served the Twin Oaks Church. Several names were Yancey, O.D. Mathews, Truman Huffman, Willard Darnell, etc. If anyone has photos of these men, please let us know so we can get copies.
Our 3 Notch Road Park has planned this year for concrete picnic table pads, install picnic tables, planting trees and perennials, and more information displays.
Adjournment: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and searching for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand, and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture, railroad and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War and other local military items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m., Feb. 16, at the Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.