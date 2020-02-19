Historic Madison County January meeting news

An additional lateral file cabinet is needed for the Military room. It will be included in the budget for the next year.

Tony, John B. and Ruth Ann recently took a trip to St. Mary’s and Ste. Genevieve to develop a driving route for the Three Notch Road. They visited the Visitors Center to learn about the National Park status and the French Colonial Heritage Center. The Ste. Genevieve Museum will be moving soon into a newly rehabilitated historic building near the Catholic Church. The facility is much larger than the current museum and will have many added services.

Mike Sletten told the group of a recent visit to the Lewis and Clark Boathouse Museum in St. Charles. He described murals of the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery and re-enactment, maps of river course changes, a keel boat and pirogue on display and a model of the dog called Seaman.

Art Hebrank reported that at long last Tower Rock ownership has been defined. It is now Missouri State Park property. The US government has relinquished ownership after years of negotiations.

Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.

