Historic Madison County January meeting news

The January Membership Meeting was called to order at 18:01 in the Library Meeting Room, Gary Lee presiding. There were 15 members and guests present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 113 Newsletters mailed in December. Members commented how much they enjoyed the presentation in December from Jack Ward Skinner.
All memberships expire in May of each year.**If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Correspondence: Ruth Ann reported that we have received a request form a group working with an American WWII Cemetery in the Netherlands for photos of local men laid to rest in their cemetery. Ruth Ann has provided some information to fulfill the request.
Invoices were received for our Chamber of Commerce dues and Insurance premium for liability at the museum and the Three Notch Road Park.
Treasurer’s Report: Submitted by Kim L.
Balance DEC 1, 2019 $32,829.82
Madison Co. Water - 14.48
State of Missouri - 10.00
R. Stevens, trucking - 47.00
R. Shoemaker, Heat repair - 65.00
McMinn Printing - 1,000.00
Interest + 1.37
Balance JAN 1, 2020 $ 31,694.71
Old Business: Lighting in the museum is still planned for replacement this winter.
Installation of the sign at the Three Notch Park will be completed when the weather permits outside work. We must request marking by Dig Right. Hopefully we will be able to organize a dedication at the park in spring.
Murray would like to donate a school bell to be post mounted at the museum.
New Business: Gary donated a glass panel VFW sign form the old bar area of Post 4320. It is at least 75 years old and will hang in our Military Exhibit Room. He and Lon are researching and listing local soldiers who did not make it home. Some of these stories were not submitted for our Veterans Books, they need recognition.
An additional lateral file cabinet is needed for the Military room. It will be included in the budget for the next year.
Tony, John B. and Ruth Ann recently took a trip to St. Mary’s and Ste. Genevieve to develop a driving route for the Three Notch Road. They visited the Visitors Center to learn about the National Park status and the French Colonial Heritage Center. The Ste. Genevieve Museum will be moving soon into a newly rehabilitated historic building near the Catholic Church. The facility is much larger than the current museum and will have many added services.
Mike Sletten told the group of a recent visit to the Lewis and Clark Boathouse Museum in St. Charles. He described murals of the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery and re-enactment, maps of river course changes, a keel boat and pirogue on display and a model of the dog called Seaman.
Art Hebrank reported that at long last Tower Rock ownership has been defined. It is now Missouri State Park property. The US government has relinquished ownership after years of negotiations.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.