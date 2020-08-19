Historic Madison County July meeting news

Gary L. made a motion to accept the Treasurer's report as submitted, Jason B. seconded, motion carried.

Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed. No requests have been received by mail. Margaret sent a thank you note to Mr. Lashley for his recent family history book donation.

Old Business: We thought we had the lighting repairs near completion, however the light fixture in the Mining Exhibit room has started to go bad. Ruth Ann will purchase a new fixture and Jason will install.

Jason has also agreed to give an estimate on replacing the old Federal Pacific electric panel in the museum. Some of our receptacles are not working so hopefully those can be repaired during the panel work. We will discuss funding with the county commission.

Renae Ferris from the State Archives office sent some recommendations on storage of some of the old records recently acquired. She is also working on getting the records microfilmed.

Shirley Boland is recovering well from recent knee surgery. We hope to see her back in the museum soon.