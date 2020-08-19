Historic Madison County July meeting news

The July 21 Annual Membership Meeting was called to order at 18:00, Mike Sletten presiding. There were 8 members and present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 112 Newsletters mailed in July.
All memberships expire in May of each year. **If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.
Only eighteen members still to pay dues for this year. Many members have included small donations with their dues payments. These donations are extremely helpful and appreciated. Thank You!
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Treasurers Report:
General Checking Account
Balance 6/01/2020 $ 33,383.85
Support/Revenue + 456.37
Expenses - 605.29
Balance 6/30/2020 $ 33,234.93
Gary L. made a motion to accept the Treasurer's report as submitted, Jason B. seconded, motion carried.
Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed. No requests have been received by mail. Margaret sent a thank you note to Mr. Lashley for his recent family history book donation.
Old Business: We thought we had the lighting repairs near completion, however the light fixture in the Mining Exhibit room has started to go bad. Ruth Ann will purchase a new fixture and Jason will install.
Jason has also agreed to give an estimate on replacing the old Federal Pacific electric panel in the museum. Some of our receptacles are not working so hopefully those can be repaired during the panel work. We will discuss funding with the county commission.
Renae Ferris from the State Archives office sent some recommendations on storage of some of the old records recently acquired. She is also working on getting the records microfilmed.
Shirley Boland is recovering well from recent knee surgery. We hope to see her back in the museum soon.
New Business: Teri Moss and Ruth Ann have been working in the museum most Tuesday mornings. Anyone is welcome to join in accessioning, filing, cleaning, and organizing our spaces.
Some discussion followed on purchasing research software, a scanner, etc. More info will be gathered before our next meeting.
WWII Books have been selling well at $25. Rick B. has updated our publications list and we will be sending that out with next month’s newsletter.
One of the executives at the Cobalt Mine has requested a copy of the old panoramic photo in our museum. Tone Starr is going to have that done and also purchase a digital scan of the photo for our archives. The Mining company will fund this project.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!