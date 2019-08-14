The June Membership Meeting was called to order at 1805, Gary Lee presiding. There were 11 members and guests present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open our meeting.
Treasurer’s Report:
Balance May 1, 2019 $31,553.11
Pulitzer News - 38.95
Madison Co. Water - 14.48
Interest + 1.35
Deposits + 852.00
Balance June 1, 2019 $ 32,353.03
Pulitzer News - 21.00
Madison Co. Water - 15.94
Interest + 1.31
Deposits + 337.50
Balance July 1, 2019 $ 32,579.90
Membership Report: There were 116 Newsletters mailed for July. Dues continue to be received. We have received many compliments on the published stories by Jack Ward Skinner.
All memberships expire in May of each year. **If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label and make sure your $15 dues are paid. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed. Margaret shared a letter received from Frances Pogue, “Truman for Senator.”
Old Business: Our Summer Speaker Series at the library continues to be very popular. There have been 35-55 people in attendance for each speaker. If anyone has suggestions for future topics, please contact Ruth Ann.
Reminder: Amanda Burke, Historical Preservation Specialist will attend our September meeting. Lon would like members to join him to show her around our community and share our park development plans.
New Business: Lon Rehkop inquired as to what insurance coverage we carry on collections. We carry liability insurance but nothing on our valuable collections. Many of the items are one of a kind, and irreplaceable. He suggests that we inquire what coverage might cost.
Rick Boland has been made aware of a possible future donation of the Schulte Sports Collection. John C. Schulte passed away in 1978 after a long career in Major League Baseball and in sports scouting. Schulte was raised in Fredericktown and the owner of the collection would like these items to be in our museum. A room in the museum could be dedicated to local sports. The donation decision may depend on our level of insurance. A pamphlet should be developed to tell about his life and career in sports.
Tom Whitener invited members to follow his Facebook pages dedicated to photography. The newest page features photos in and around St. Louis. He also has a page of local photography as well as one dedicated to music and performers.
Some discussion followed about a company called Nu-Tech Lithium Canadian Co. that is exploring acquisition of mineral rights on 9,000 acres in Madison County.
Adjournment: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 1915.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have collected!
** The next regular meeting will be August 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 North Main Street. **
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.