The June Membership Meeting was called to order at 18:10, Gary Lee presiding. There were 8 members and guests present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open our meeting.
Treasurer’s Report:
Balance APR 1, 2019 $32,313.81
Madison Co. Recorder 24
Shoemaker Trucking 400
Taylor Engineering 800
USPS 220
Interest + 1.30
Deposits + 682
Balance MAY 1, 2019 $ 31,553.11
Membership Report: There were 116 Newsletters mailed for June. Dues continue to be received. All memberships expire in May of each year. **If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your $15 dues are paid. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed. Margaret and Ruth Ann discussed the upcoming Fourth of July event. We were not contacted for any donations. Larry Kemp serves on that committee and reported that fireworks expenses have been met.
Old Business: Ruth Ann invited members to go out and look at the Three Notch Road Park development in Mine La Motte. It is looking nice. Our volunteer lawn mowers are doing a great job. Ruth Ann is organizing a crew to paint the bollards lining the driveway. Some maintenance is still required on the granite monument itself. Tree planting and landscaping is scheduled for later in the year.
Our Summer Speaker Series at the library continues to be very popular. There have been 35-45 people in attendance for each speaker. If anyone has suggestions for future topics, please contact Ruth Ann.
Rick Boland reported that Shirley Boland’s husband has been cleared for his long-awaited surgery. Our thoughts and well wishes are with them.
Reminder: Amanda Burke, Historical Preservation Specialist will attend our September meeting. Lon would like some members to join him to show her around our community and share our park development plans.
New Business: Recently, Tony Starr and Ruth Ann made a visit to White Cliff Manor in St. Mary’s to visit with Brian Helm, the proprietor. Brian is interested in our Three Notch Road Development plans and would like to be a part of creating a driving route connecting our lead mining history to the historic ports on the Mississippi. Brian also has done extensive research on St. Mary’s history and community development. He will be a good partner on that end of the route. This is a relationship we want to grow.
The Trail of Tears Bike Riders stopped again this year at Schulte Farm just north of Fredericktown on June 11. Teri Moss and Ruth Ann were happy to visit with them as they rested and re-grouped before continuing to Farmington for an overnight stay.
Art Hebrank reported another successful Rock Swap last weekend at the State Mining and Mineral Museum. The number of vendors was lower, but attendance was high, estimated at over 2,000 visitors.
Unfortunately, Art also told of recent burglaries at the museum. Suspects have been identified and charges filed.
Art Hebrank reminded the group of the importance of our historic lead mines. Historic maps that are small and include few details all show the salt works known as “La Saline” and Mine La Motte. Dating back to the very early 1700’s, Mine La Motte was the first attempt by Europeans to delve into the natural resources of America. This is an important piece of our county’s history and should be much better known.
Adjournment: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 1915.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon and see what we have collected.
