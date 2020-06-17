Historic Madison County May Meeting News

The May 19 Membership was called to order at 6:10 p.m., Gary Lee presiding. There were 7 members and present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 114 Newsletters mailed in May. The articles published on William Cox and John C. Brown were discussed with interest.
All memberships expire in May of each year. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Treasurers Report: Neither Kim nor Tony were able to attend the meeting. Tony sent some information. Basically, we have money in the bank.
Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed.
Old Business:
More of the LED lights have been installed in our museum. We can see! Thank you, Jason Brewington.
Ruth Ann has also completed painting on the back wall and office area. We had a jail crew relocate a large cabinet so that our office space is now functional and away from the visitor and research areas.
Unfortunately, it was discovered that the electric panel is outdated and in need of replacement. Discussions will be arranged with the County Commission, as they own the building.
Our Annual Meeting of Members is normally held in April each year with elections of officers every two years. Due to the coronavirus quarantine, we did not meet in April. Rick Boland reported the slate of candidates as chair of the nominating committee:
Board Member – Gary Lee
President – Mike Sletten
VP – Larry Kemp
Treasurer – Kim Lerche
Corresponding Sec. – Margaret Miller
Recording Sec. – Ruth A. Skaggs
Programs – Bill Knight, Stanley Pirtle
Registrar – Teri Moss
Publications – Rick Boland
Facilities – Jason Brewington
Newsletter – Ruth A. Skaggs
Genealogy/Research – Jan B. Wilkins
Rick Boland made a motion that elections be held at the June 16 meeting, second, motion carried.
June 23 will be the next Board meeting.
Rick Boland made a motion to approve the proposed “Special Resolution for Pandemic Response”, Stanley Pirtle seconded, motion carried.
New Business: Teri Moss and Ruth Ann recently met with County Clerk Donal Firebaugh to look at and transfer old records from his office to our museum. Discussion followed on contacting Bill Eddleman with the State Historical Society for advice on scanning, indexing and preservation. These are some of the oldest records in our county dating as far back as 1822.
In lieu of a formal program, Mike Sletten shared a little on geocaching, a hobby he and his family have taken up. It is a way to create adventures and sort of like a treasure hunt. Mike would like to place a new, registered geocache at our Three Notch Road Park. Ruth Ann made the motion to allow this, Rick Boland second, motion carried.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned to enjoy snacks provided by members attending.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.
