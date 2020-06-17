Historic Madison County May Meeting News

Rick Boland made a motion to approve the proposed “Special Resolution for Pandemic Response”, Stanley Pirtle seconded, motion carried.

New Business: Teri Moss and Ruth Ann recently met with County Clerk Donal Firebaugh to look at and transfer old records from his office to our museum. Discussion followed on contacting Bill Eddleman with the State Historical Society for advice on scanning, indexing and preservation. These are some of the oldest records in our county dating as far back as 1822.

In lieu of a formal program, Mike Sletten shared a little on geocaching, a hobby he and his family have taken up. It is a way to create adventures and sort of like a treasure hunt. Mike would like to place a new, registered geocache at our Three Notch Road Park. Ruth Ann made the motion to allow this, Rick Boland second, motion carried.

Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned to enjoy snacks provided by members attending.

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.

