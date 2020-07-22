Historic Madison County News

The June 16 Annual Membership Meeting was called to order at 18:10, Gary Lee presiding. There were 7 members present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 114 Newsletters mailed in May. The article published on Goff Holmes, the milkman, was discussed. Some members have humorous memories of Mr. Holmes.
All memberships expire in May of each year. **If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.
Only about twenty members remain to pay dues for this year. Many members have included small donations with there dues payment. These donations are extremely helpful and appreciated. Thank You.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Treasurers Report:
General Checking Account
Balance 6/01/2020 $ 33,383.85
Support/Revenue + 456.37
Expenses - 605.29
Balance 6/30/2020 $ 33,234.93
Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed.
Old Business: The previously listed slate of candidates was reviewed for election. A motion was made by L. Kemp, seconded by S. Pirtle to elect the slate as submitted. Motion carried. Mike Sletten, new President, conducted the remaining business.
The Three Notch Road Park sign installation is complete. It is beautiful and represents the project well. Payment will be considered at the Board meeting next week.
Ruth Ann contacted our Missouri Field Archivist, Renae Farris and she has agreed to look at the old records recently acquired from the County for preservation and storage advice. Renae will be in the museum on July 7 to look at what we have.
Mike Sletten told the group about his installation of a "geocache" at City Lake. It includes a little local history.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.
** PLEASE: If you feel sick, or vulnerable in any way, stay home. We continue to move forward and continue our business at the museum.**
