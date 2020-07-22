Historic Madison County News

The Three Notch Road Park sign installation is complete. It is beautiful and represents the project well. Payment will be considered at the Board meeting next week.

Ruth Ann contacted our Missouri Field Archivist, Renae Farris and she has agreed to look at the old records recently acquired from the County for preservation and storage advice. Renae will be in the museum on July 7 to look at what we have.

Mike Sletten told the group about his installation of a "geocache" at City Lake. It includes a little local history.

Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.

** PLEASE: If you feel sick, or vulnerable in any way, stay home. We continue to move forward and continue our business at the museum.**

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0