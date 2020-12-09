Historic Madison County November meeting news

The November 17, 2020 Membership Meeting was not called to order due to low member attendance, Mike Sletten presided. Only 4 members were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Membership Report: There were 112 Newsletters mailed in November. There were some comments on the newsletter Turkey story by Jack Ward Skinner. Holiday nostalgia was shared.
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Treasurers Report:
General Checking Account
Balance 10/01/2020 $ 38,030.80
Support/Revenue + 1.60
Expenses - 547.38
Balance 10/31/2020 $ 37,485.02
Correspondence: Routine bills and invoices were discussed.
Old Business: Ruth Ann reported on the Peter Seitz memorial installation. Our group donated towards the monument. It was a nice ceremony and a nice meal at Durso Winery afterwards. More than 50 people attended the luncheon in the Marquand area.
New Business: Rick Boland has donated a printer/scanner and ink supplies to the museum. It will be especially useful in completed the big job of scanning our photo and document archives. Thanks Rick.
Ruth Ann donated a two-drawer lateral file cabinet for our research room. Volunteers are working diligently to re-organize family history files along with community and country school files. The lateral file cabinets are much easier to use and file correctly into.
Stanley has put on loan to our museum a couple of remarkably interesting pieces of mining history. One is the Mine La Motte corporate seal from 1928. We encourage you all to come by any Tuesday and see these items.
Some discussion followed about the ‘Miners Homes’ on Franklin Street, Block 12 of the College Hill addition.
Our organization will undertake a budget review for 2021 at the next Board Meeting, scheduled for December 8, 2020.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and searching for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture, railroad and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War and other local military items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon!
The next regular meeting will be held December 15, 2020 at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.
PLEASE: If you feel sick or vulnerable in any way, stay home. We continue to move forward and conduct business at the museum.
