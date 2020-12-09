Historic Madison County November meeting news

New Business: Rick Boland has donated a printer/scanner and ink supplies to the museum. It will be especially useful in completed the big job of scanning our photo and document archives. Thanks Rick.

Ruth Ann donated a two-drawer lateral file cabinet for our research room. Volunteers are working diligently to re-organize family history files along with community and country school files. The lateral file cabinets are much easier to use and file correctly into.

Stanley has put on loan to our museum a couple of remarkably interesting pieces of mining history. One is the Mine La Motte corporate seal from 1928. We encourage you all to come by any Tuesday and see these items.

Some discussion followed about the ‘Miners Homes’ on Franklin Street, Block 12 of the College Hill addition.

Our organization will undertake a budget review for 2021 at the next Board Meeting, scheduled for December 8, 2020.

Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.