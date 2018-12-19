The business meeting was called to order October 16 at 18:00, Gary Lee arrived a few minutes later to the meeting. Gary has had some minor surgery but is recovering. There were 12 members/guests present.
Newsletter/Membership: This month, 109 newsletters were mailed. Ruth Ann apologized for publishing the wrong date for the meeting. Members discussed the last in the series by Tony Starr on the Influenza epidemic of 1918. We would still like to compile this series into booklet form for publication and sales.
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your dues are current. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Treasurer’s Report: Kim Lerche was not able to attend the meeting.
Correspondence: Newsletters received from other county historical groups were shared with those attending. There was also a new copy of The Perry County Heritage and a Buckhorn School history book.
A Card of thanks was received from the Madison County Fair Board for our support. A greeting card from Bess Insurance was passed around also.
SEMO Family Violence Center is requesting collections of items for residents during the Christmas season.
Brooks Blevins, author, sent info on his recent published book for sale about The Ozarks. Madison County is mentioned in the book.
An invitation for participation from the Miracles on Main Street committee was shared.
Routine bills were addressed.
Old Business: The group discussed the log home that burned in Marquand. Our cabins are built from different sized logs and different wood.
Some discarded items have been set outside on the north side of the museum. Please help yourself.
John Bennett has found a grant possibility for funding the kiosk at our Mine La Motte property.
Donna Pirtle spoke about her book on Womack history. She had no intention of selling the book but has sold 70 copies and is printing more.
The book that Lon and Rick have worked diligently on for our county bicentennial is still progressing. They still need help finding items of interest.
New Business: Dr. Beyer had brought some items to show the group and to donate to our collections. Some lead ingots, green sandstone, etc.
Gary shared some photos that he had brought.
Ruth Ann announced a scheduled meeting on Dec. 4 at our museum. Representatives from the State Historical Society of Missouri will be in town to discuss plans for the Missouri Bicentennial in 2021. They are seeking support and input from every county in the state.
The upcoming Chamber Banquet on December 18 lands on our regular membership meeting date. There followed some discussion on how we should handle our holiday meeting and attend the banquet. It was determined that our organization should purchase a table for 6 and attend the banquet. We will have a holiday celebration at our January 15, 2019 membership meeting, bringing snacks to share.
Members volunteering to attend the banquet were Lon, Rick, Shirley, Gary, Jon, and Ruth Ann.
Dr. Beyer suggested that some of those attending dress as historic characters and share some of the history of the characters. Some suggestions were:
Dr. Barron – Dr. Phillip Beyer
Clarice Andrews – Sarah Darnell
Wolf Hunter – Lon Rehkop
Roland Hazzard – John Bennett
B.B. Cahoon – Jon Robbins
Maj. Gavitt – Gary Lee
J.P. Skaggs – Ruth Ann Skaggs
There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items and information, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have!
The next regular meeting will be held January 15, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 North Main Street.
