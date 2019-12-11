The November Membership Meeting was called to order at 1805, Gary Lee presiding. There were 12 members and guests present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 113 Newsletters mailed in October. A few addresses were dropped due to non-payment. Members commented on the article about Town Proprietors bringing back memories.
All memberships expire in May of each year. **If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your $15 annual dues are paid.Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Correspondence: Margaret M. shared a letter from the Women’s Shelter in Bonne Terre that also serves Madison County.
Treasurer’s Report: Submitted by Kim L.
Balance Oct. 1, 2019 $31,940.39
Pulitzer News - 21.00
Madison Co. Water - 14.48
Deposit + 183.00
Interest + 1.36
Balance Nov. 1, 2019 $ 32,089.27
Old Business:A service person recently completed needed repairs to the museum copy machine.Some parts are still needed but due to the age of the machine, more research is required.
Rick Boland reported on getting quotes on re-printing our Cemetery books. The cost will be $15-16 per book if we print 40 copies of each book. McMinn Printing is an option.
A sales history and inventory of books has been completed. There was some discussion regarding Perry County printing their own books. They have a very sophisticated copy machine.
Jon Robbins told the group of his visit to the Bollinger County Museum on Veterans’ Day.
New Business: Gary Lee brought photos of the Renault Chimney form 1998 and a photo of one of the local men killed in WWII.
Art Hebrank defined the term “Pig” as in Pig Iron.
Murray Dunn told of a school trip in 1948/49 to the Mine La Motte Mansion and the Renault Chimney Stack.
A letterhead for Schulte Manufacturing Co. in Fredericktown was donated to the museum by Art Hebrank.
Our holiday meeting in December will be held on 12/17/19. Members should bring snacks to share. We will invite Jack Ward Skinner to speak on old Christmas memories. Members are asked to bring their own stories!
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon!
** The next regular meeting will be held December 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Ozark Regional Library. **
