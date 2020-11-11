Historic Madison County October meeting news

The Peter Seitz Memorial installation is scheduled for November 9 at Moore’s Chapel cemetery. All are invited. The Historical Society has donated toward the cost of the memorial.

Old Business: The Document Scanner has been put into service as well as the software for storage of photos and documents. Some discussion followed on establishing policies on sharing the documents we have acquired.

Shirley Boland has returned as a museum volunteer. We are happy that she is well enough to join us and continue work on accessions at the museum.

We have not had any further contact from the Presbyterian Church board in regard to donations of historical items.

New Business: Rick Boland is exploring types of printers possibly needed at the museum. After scanning historical photos and documents, we may be able to sell printed copies.

Mike Sletten brought in a Native American artifact that he recently found in Madison County near the Castor River. The stone is thought to be Mississippian and could be 6,000 years old.

In November, our organization will undertake a budget review for 2021. The next Board Meeting is scheduled for December 8, 2020.