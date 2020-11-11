Historic Madison County October meeting news

The October 20, 2020 Membership Meeting was called to order at 18:00, Mike Sletten presiding. Seven members were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited opening the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 113 Newsletters mailed in October. There were comments on the newsletter story by Dona Mihlfeld. Lots of good memories.
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to receive the newsletter, please check your label to verify that your $15 annual dues are paid.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating toward future projects.
Treasurers Report:
General Checking Account
Balance 9/01/2020 $ 33,426.19
Support/Revenue + 5,314.43
Expenses - 709.82
Balance 9/30/2020 $ 38,030.80
Rick B. made a motion to accept the Treasurers report as submitted, Gary L. second, motion carried.
Correspondence: Our first City Utilities bill was received for $90.07 and was paid.
Ruth Ann reminded members of the virtual meeting offered by the Library on genealogy and genetics. Please call to get the sign in information.
The Peter Seitz Memorial installation is scheduled for November 9 at Moore’s Chapel cemetery. All are invited. The Historical Society has donated toward the cost of the memorial.
Old Business: The Document Scanner has been put into service as well as the software for storage of photos and documents. Some discussion followed on establishing policies on sharing the documents we have acquired.
Shirley Boland has returned as a museum volunteer. We are happy that she is well enough to join us and continue work on accessions at the museum.
We have not had any further contact from the Presbyterian Church board in regard to donations of historical items.
New Business: Rick Boland is exploring types of printers possibly needed at the museum. After scanning historical photos and documents, we may be able to sell printed copies.
Mike Sletten brought in a Native American artifact that he recently found in Madison County near the Castor River. The stone is thought to be Mississippian and could be 6,000 years old.
In November, our organization will undertake a budget review for 2021. The next Board Meeting is scheduled for December 8, 2020.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and searching for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture, railroad and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War and other local military items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon!
The next regular meeting will be held November 17, 2020 at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.
PLEASE: If you feel sick, or vulnerable in any way, stay home. We continue to move forward and conduct business at the museum.
