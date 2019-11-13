The October Membership Meeting was called to order at 1800, Gary Lee presiding. There were 12 members and guests present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 110 Newsletters mailed in September. A few addresses were dropped due to non-payment. Discussion followed on the “Sam Hildebrand” article published.
Motion was made by Tony S. to approve the minutes as printed in the newsletter. Whitener second, motion carried.
Correspondence: Margaret M. shared a letter on the Salvation Army local campaign. Last year they raised $37,000 and 85% of the funds stayed local. Bell Ringers are needed.
The Madison County Caring Council Christmas Project is seeking donations of food and gifts for needy families. Members were encouraged to donate.
Judy Lawrence visited the museum and donated a matchbook from the local Farm Credit Service, a Galey’s business card and a proposed document for an elevator in the courthouse from the 1990’s.
Treasurer’s Report: Submitted by Kim L.
Balance Sept. 1, 2019 $32,034.67
Pulitzer News - 21.00
Madison Co. Water - 24.59
K. Culton, Speaker - 50.00
Interest + 1.31
Balance Oct 1, 2019 $ 31,940.39
Old Business: We had several visitors in the museum during the County Fair. Thank-you goes to the volunteers who staffed the museum October 5.
The last in our 2019 Speaker Series was Steve Wiegenstein on the Timber Industry. A movie about early timber industry in Grandin is available for loan.
Tony Starr reported on his recent presentation at the Ste. Genevieve History Conference. He spoke on the Mine La Motte Domain and was well received. Tony was invited to speak again at conference in 2022.
During the conference time, Tony and Ruth Ann had an opportunity to speak with Bob Mueller who is working with a group promoting the old Plank Road from Ironton to Ste. Genevieve. We would like to connect with this group to develop our Three Notch Trail development. Mr. Mueller has provided us with a list of important contacts.
New Business: Lon Rehkop brought rock samples to show. The pieces were found in Fredericktown near the Christian Cemetery. Lon suggested that one piece may be pyrite or hematite, another is magnetic and was found with a metal detector.
John Bennett shared his visit to the "opening soon" Bucheit collection of antique tractors in the Miner’s Lumber building.
Rick and Ruth Ann are planning to conduct an inventory of our publications for sale. Some books need re-printing very soon.
Lon shared donations from Bob Powell on Irondale history.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon!
The next regular meeting will be November 19, at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.
