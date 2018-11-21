The business meeting was called to order Oct. 16 at 18:05, Gary Lee presiding over the meeting. There were 12 members/guests present.
Newsletter/Membership: This month, 111 newsletters were mailed.
Some discussion on the baseball story in the newsletter.
The November issue of our newsletter will feature the finale in the "1918 Influenza Epidemic" series by Tony Starr.
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your dues are current. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Treasurer’s Report: Kim L. submitted the following report:
Balance Sept. 18, 2018 $10,024.45
Madison Co. Fair ad - 75.00
Pulitzer, printing - 21.00
Deposits + 203.00
Interest Earned + .39
Balance Oct. 16, 2018 $10,131.84
Correspondence: A reminder was shared on the scheduled dedication of the Marquand Veteran’s Memorial. The ceremony will be on the traditional "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" in the Marquand Historical park, next to the museum building. Please join us!
Letters of request were shared from the Salvation Army for bell ringers, and the Madison County Combined Organizations Christmas Project.
Routine bills were addressed.
Old Business: John Bennett and Ruth Ann met with representatives of the ER company that will complete the lead remediation at our Mine La Motte property, possibly in November. This will make it possible to plant grass for a park in the spring. We hope to get an area rocked for parking, concrete pads for picnic tables and information kiosks to communicate our mining history.
There has been some discussion on moving the smaller of the two log cabins to the MLM park property. Another topic of interest is attempting to acquire the Renault Stack furnace and reconstructing it on the property.
Art Hebrank invited members to visit the Mineral Museum in Park Hills for another kiosk example and a few exhibit ideas.
John Bennett asked the group for continued financial support of this interpretive roadside park plan in Mine LaMotte. Everyone attending was encouraged by the plans.
Attention was drawn to recent re-arranging and demolition in the museum. Partition was removed to allow for the 11-foot exhibit case to be placed along the back wall. More work and painting will continue. Plans are also in the works to replace some of the lighting with LED fixtures.
The book that Lon and Rick have worked diligently on for our county bicentennial is still progressing. They still need help finding items of interest.
New Business: Jason Brewington suggested that we speak with commissioners in regard to the status of our jail museum. Discussions need to be held about possible relocation options. Jason continues to be concerned about preserving some of the historic buildings in town.
On November 18, a Trivia fundraiser will be held at Follis Hall starting at 5:30 pm. Jason, Jon Robbins, and Ruth Ann expressed interest in forming a team. Will would love to have more players.
Lon Rehkop shared some of the adventures that he and Rick Boland had on a recent southwest archaeological trip.
Gary Lee shared his new copy of a book on the History of Womack, Missouri put together by Mrs. Pirtle. Lots of interesting stories and documents are included.
There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items and information, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon to see what we have.
