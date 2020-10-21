Historic Madison County September meeting news

Old Business: The Document Scanner discussed last month is expected to be delivered later this week. Rick B. ordered the product and was able to save us some money. The final cost was $389.

Ruth Ann forgot to mail out our new Publications List with the newsletter. The September newsletter will include the list.

Tony Starr completed the task of acquiring a digital scan and paper copies of the Cobalt Mine panoramic photo for our archives and a photo copy for the Missouri Cobalt Co. executives. Their invoice has been paid.

Teri Moss and Ruth Ann continue volunteer work on most Tuesday mornings cleaning and organizing our files and collections. They have recruited Betty Weyand to help with organizing and setting up our Family History files for ease of use in the lateral file cabinets installed earlier this summer.

Shirley Boland continues to recover from knee surgery earlier this summer. We hope to see her back in the museum soon.

New Business: Ruth Ann was contacted by members of the Presbyterian church regarding donations they intend for our organization. The church is closing its doors and it has chosen our group to be one of the recipients of leftover funds. There is also a possibility of donated items from the church history as well.