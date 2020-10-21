Historic Madison County September meeting news

The September 15, 2020 Membership Meeting was called to order at 18:00, Mike Sletten presiding. Six members were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited opening the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 111 Newsletters mailed in September. There were some comments on the newsletter story about country schools and people.
All memberships expire in May of each year.
Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating toward future projects.
Treasurer's Report:
General Checking Account
Balance 9/01/2020 $ 33,426.19
Support/Revenue + 5,314.43
Expenses - 709.82
Balance 9/30/2020 $ 38,030.80
Kim Lerche made a motion to accept the Treasurer's report as submitted, Gary L. second, motion carried.
Correspondence: We recently received notice of our State Registration renewal, paid for two years online.
The City Clerk contacted Ruth Ann regarding our museum electric bill. An error was discovered, and we have not received a bill since 2008. We owe no back bills, but utility billing will resume immediately. We expect these monthly charges to be less than $100 each month.
Old Business: The Document Scanner discussed last month is expected to be delivered later this week. Rick B. ordered the product and was able to save us some money. The final cost was $389.
Ruth Ann forgot to mail out our new Publications List with the newsletter. The September newsletter will include the list.
Tony Starr completed the task of acquiring a digital scan and paper copies of the Cobalt Mine panoramic photo for our archives and a photo copy for the Missouri Cobalt Co. executives. Their invoice has been paid.
Teri Moss and Ruth Ann continue volunteer work on most Tuesday mornings cleaning and organizing our files and collections. They have recruited Betty Weyand to help with organizing and setting up our Family History files for ease of use in the lateral file cabinets installed earlier this summer.
Shirley Boland continues to recover from knee surgery earlier this summer. We hope to see her back in the museum soon.
New Business: Ruth Ann was contacted by members of the Presbyterian church regarding donations they intend for our organization. The church is closing its doors and it has chosen our group to be one of the recipients of leftover funds. There is also a possibility of donated items from the church history as well.
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and searching for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture, railroad and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War and other local military items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon.
