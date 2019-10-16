The September Membership Meeting was called to order at 1800, Gary Lee presiding. There were 11 members and guests present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to open the meeting.
Membership Report: There were 112 Newsletters mailed in September. A few addresses were dropped due to non-payment.
There was some discussion on the “Plank Road” article in the newsletter. Members would like names for the ballplayers in the published photo.
All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please check your label and make sure your $15 dues are paid. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Correspondence: Routine bills were addressed. Newsletters from other Historical Societies were available.
Old Business: The September Speaker Series at the library are scheduled. Sam Hildebrand speaks on the 19th and Steve Wiegenstein presents on the Timber in the 1800’s, September 26th.
There was some discussion on the previously discussed John C. Schulte sports collection which is now in our collection. Two large scrapbooks are available for viewing. Mike Sletten found and purchased a 1940 Schulte Baseball card.
The History Conference in Ste. Genevieve will be September 21. Our member, Tony Starr, will be presenting on the Mine La Motte domain.
New Business: County Fair dates are October 4-5. The museum should be open on Saturday with Ruth Ann and Margaret working 9-noon and Rick and Shirley from 12-3.
Dr. Beyer asked about locating original stones from the Franklin Street cemetery.
We received a donation from the Larry Merrill family of a diamond core bit used by St. Joe miners. Thanks!!
Adjournment: There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have collected!
