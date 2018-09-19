Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The business meeting was called to order Aug. 21, Gary Lee presiding over the meeting. There were 12 members/guests present.

Newsletter/Membership: This month, 111 newsletters were mailed.

Vonda Bingham, former Treasurer of this organization, has moved to a nursing facility in St. Francis County. She looks forward to our newsletters and welcomes visitors. Contact Ruth Ann for more info.

All memberships expire in May of each year. If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your dues are current. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping their dues paid and donating towards our projects.

Treasurer’s Report: Kim L. submitted the following report:

Balance June 19, 2018 $10,273.94

Pulitzer DN, printing - 42.00

Brown Tree Service - 200.00

Deposits + 399.00

Interest Earned + .41

Balance July 17, 2018 $10,431.35

Correspondence: Gary has made a contact with Dell Rhodes in regard to papers and research of Dorothy Starkey. Ruth Ann plans to follow up on this.

A letter was received requesting sponsors for the county fair and ads for the Fair Book. The Madison County Fair is scheduled for the first weekend in October. In past years, we have purchased a 1/4-page ad. Dr. Beyer made a motion to purchase the ¼ page ad, Tom Whitener seconded, motion carried.

Routine bills were addressed.

Old Business: The recent DAR workshop at our local library was well attended and informative.

Lon reported that the previously discussed map hangars we hoped to acquire were already donated elsewhere.

The book that Lon has worked diligently on for our county bicentennial is still progressing. Tessa Rehkop will be designing the cover, Rick Boland is editing and contributing. They still need help finding items of interest.

Gary and Lon continue to work on the military exhibit. We have been gifted several vintage uniforms that need professional cleaning. Lon submitted pricing of $8/jacket, $7.50/pants or $13/set. M. Sletten made a motion to pay to get the uniforms cleaned, Jason B. seconded, Motion carried.

New Business: Our museum recently received the donation of a beautiful antique display cabinet from Ray Statler and Brock Mills. The glass cabinet is 11 feet long! This cabinet was once in Green’s Hatchery, the building now owned by Thal’s Hardware. The cabinet was made in St. Louis by The Morris A. Heimann Mfg. Co., probably before 1910. This acquisition has caused quite a bit of re-arranging and moving so don’t be surprised if the museum appears to be in disarray while we organize around this new display.

Nancy Kemp brought in some rocks and artifacts that she wanted to share with our members. These items were passed around.

The topic of the County Fair was introduced. If anyone has ideas of something we can do to attract people into the museum, please share. Ruth Ann plans to demonstrate basket weaving as was done during the Azalea Festival.

Ruth Ann read another of Jack Ward Skinner’s memory writings ‘Skeleton’s’, about finding skeletons in the yard of the local librarian, Miss Jo Compton. Everyone enjoyed this true story.

Dr. Beyer suggested we try to come up with a list of people of Madison County who lived to be Centenarians.

There being no further business, meeting was adjourned.

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items and information, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments